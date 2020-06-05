I Will Be A Ganja Farmer After I Leave Parliament — Ras Mubarak

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Kumbung, Ras Mubarak says no job entices him except marijuana cultivation.

The lawmaker says he will go into marijuana farming after exiting Parliament in December.

“I’m going to cultivate cannabis but not for smoking rather for industrial use. Marijuana cultivation is a multimillion job opportunity and other places are making so much from it”.

On why marrying two, Ras Mubarak said it is an exciting thing to do claiming that the idea of a single wife is un-African and must not be binding on African men.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat, the lawmaker insisted that marrying two wives has calmed him down.

He is encouraging African men to marry two or more wives to enjoy similar excitement.

“I will encourage every African man to have two wives or more if you can, it is an exciting thing to do. The idea of one wife is not an African thing, we just copied from the West. I’m first African man before a Muslim, marrying two wives has made me calmer,” he stated.