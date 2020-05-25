AU Day: CPP Calls For National Struggle To Attain Total Liberation

The Convention Peoples Party (CPP) said the idea of liberation is now more important in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We need to produce and manufacture for our needs. We need vaccines, food, PPE, ventilators etc. and we should be able produce them.”

The call was made in a statement signed by Mr Kofi Henaku Akuffo, the Chairman of International Relations Committee, CPP and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, as the nation marked the 'African Union Day', formerly the 'African Liberation Day' which falls on May 25 of every year.

The CPP, according to the statement, holds dear 25th May and pledges to fight relentlessly for its restoration as a sacred liberation day.

“We need to boost inter/intra Africa trade and research in science and technology. We need extensive cooperation in energy, finance, communication amongst the black and African world,” it said.

This African Union Day is commemorated by all Africans all over the world through all sorts of manifestations both at the state level and by the African People, the statement said.

“It is to celebrate our emancipation and organise us to fight for our liberation from all forms of oppression. It is indeed a sacred day and a red-letter day in the independence and liberation struggle of the African peoples,” it noted.

The CPP believes it is a tragedy for Ghana, once a pillar of African Liberation and citadel of the origin of Africa Freedom Day in 1958 now African Liberation Day, to deny the celebration of the auspicious day by removing it from its calendar of sacred days.

“It is indeed a betrayal of the ongoing African revolution and the effort to realise the dreams of Pan Africanism. The Osagyefo in his Independence declaration linked Ghana's Independence with the liberation of Africa and all colonised people of the world because of our shared experience from slavery, colonialism, exploitation, imperialism, neo-colonialism and racism.”

