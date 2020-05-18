ModernGhanalogo

18.05.2020 General News

Passport Offices Open Today

By News Desk
Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the reopening of passport offices across the country, effective Today May 18.

The offices were closed earlier this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But in a statement issued on Monday, May 18, the Ministry announced the reopening of the offices.

But the announcement came with the warning that without masks, applicants will not be given access to the various offices, the general public would be required to comply with the coronavirus prevention measures.

It says the online applications would resume on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

---Daily Guide

