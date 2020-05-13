Head Porter Jailed 17 years For Attempted Robbery

Daniel Amevor was also charged for causing harm to Leading Fireman, Paul Fofie. He denied the offences but was found culpable at the end of the trial.

Meanwhile, his accomplice, only named as "Abodie," is on the run.

Police Chief Inspector William K. Boateng told the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah that Fofie, the complainant was stationed at the National Fire Service Training School, whilst the convict was a head porter at Kantamanto all in Accra.

He said on February 20, 2019, the complainant and other officers were on night duty and at about 2130 hours, he decided to stretch himself in front of the School but Amevor and "Abodie" attacked him from behind.

Chief Inspector Boateng said Amevor pulled a jack knife and ordered the complainant to surrender his cellular phone and money to them but he resisted and punched "Abodie" with his fist.

He said Amevor then slashed his left wrist with the knife but failed to rob him as his shouts for help attracted his colleagues to the scene.

Prosecution said on seeing the officers approaching, the robbers took to their heels but they officers pursued them and arrested Amevor at the seashore but "Abodie" managed to escape.

He said Amevor was handed over to the Police and Fofie, who was bleeding profusely was rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He said when Amevor was searched, only the jack knife case was found on him as he had thrown the knife away in course of the chase.

The Prosecution said the Police then visited the victim whilst on admission and issued him with a Police medical report to attend hospital.

He said after investigations, Amevor was arraigned.

—GNA