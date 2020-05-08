Tracking Device On Mobile Phone Exposes Armed Robber

A tracking device installed on a mobile phone of the country director of the International Monitory Fund (IMF) has led to the arrest of an armed robber who allegedly attacked and robbed an expatriate couple.

The suspect has been identified as Mohammed Buzu, 29.

At a news conference, the Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Ken Yeboah, said the suspect was arrested in a hotel.

Narrating how the victim was attacked, he said on January 18, 2020, around 3am, Dr. Oral Williams and his wife, Mrs. Claudia Allen William, both of whom were asleep heard an unusual noise in their bathroom.

“When Dr. Oral went to the direction of the noise, he met a man who was unmasked and armed with a sharp machete and pliers. The man attacked him and demanded money.

“When Dr. Oral told him he had no money, the robber became furious and slashed the left hand before robbing the couple of one Iphone X, a Samsung J7 mobile phone, a Blu Vivo 5 smart phone, an iPhone earpod, one kate spade black leather bag containing their USA, St. Kitts and Ghana drivers licences, sunglasses, a cash of GH¢200 $200 USD and other complimentary cards,” he said.

According to the CID boss, on February 15, 2020, police intelligence led to the arrest of Mohammed Buzu at his hideout in a hotel around Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

He said when a search was conducted in his room, they found documents of the victim and when the suspect was interrogated he admitted to the crime and led police to arrest Kenneth Antwi, the sole receiver of the stolen goods.

“Kenneth Antwi was also arrested with the assistance of the suspect,” the police have said, adding “Buzu also admitted robbing expatriates, especially the diplomatic corps at their residence.”

COP Yeboah revealed that Buzu had been on police wanted list as part of the 12 armed robbers, including WO Samuel Agbadokur (rtd), Staff Sgt. Emmanuel Tetteh and some fetish priests who robbed a gold company at Wassa Akropong in October 2018.

He said the suspect escaped with the gold and the cash to the republic of Benin and returned recently.

After the attack, COP Yeboah said the couple relocated to South Africa to continue with their work.

---Daily Guide