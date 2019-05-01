Wayo drops new video with Darko Vibes titled 'Say Yes'

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Wayo has released the much-anticipated video for his new single “Say Yes” featuring Darko Vibes of La Meme Gang.

The song was produced by Kuvie and video was directed by Francis Sampah with creative direction by Seth Aryee.

The audio slide for the song was released 2 months, hence the release of the video will go a long way to quench the thirst of music lovers, as most of them were eager in anticipation for the video.

‘Say Yes’ is a sonic representation of Sankofa. It blends traditional sounds with contemporary lyrics and melodies in a very interesting one. It’s a brilliant salute to Ghanaian palm wine music and highlife music.

Wayo is known for many other hit songs such as: ‘Champion Banana’, ‘Muscatella’, ‘Call Me’; among others.

The song is a head-nodding earworm that will have you grooving all day while you get to hear Darkovibes sing passionately in his dialect, Ga.