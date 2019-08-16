WordDigest: Wipe Away All Pain

"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away"

[Revelation 21:4] KJV

Pain is the condition of suffering especially from the mind. Pain in life normally leads to unbearable situations as a result of its by products.

Some of the by products of pain may include worry, sadness, bitterness, sorrow, crying etc.

These are the by products of pain we do experience every now and then.

However, these sorts of pains have been wiped away by the blood of Christ Jesus, giving us the confidence to move on and not focus on former stories of our lives.

That crying, sorrow, bitterness, barrenness, unfruitfulness , pain in our lives etc have been wiped away.

Today, may God wipe away any pain in your life in Jesus' name, Amen.

Now say to yourself "I am free from any kind of pain" now and forever per the blood of Jesus, Amen.

God bless you.

Prayer

Precious Father, thank you for wiping away all my tears in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

