16.07.2019 Daily Devotionals

WordDigest: Let Your Faith Work

By Ebenezer Zor
"And he put them all out, and took her by the hand, and called, saying, Maid, arise"

[Luke 8:54] KJV
There was a leader of a synagogue called Jarius. He had a daughter who was sick. He pleaded with Jesus to come and heal his daughter.

Whilst Jesus was on his way to Jarius house, it was reported the daughter has passed on.

Jesus told Jarius all things all possible to they who believe in Christ's word.

When Jesus saw the crowd wailing, He comforted them saying, the girl was not dead by sleeping.

The people laughed at Christ's word of faith. So Jesus Christ drove them out of the house living Peter, John, James and Jarius.

Then Jesus called forth the girl back to life. The girl resurrected because the four men believed in Christ's word of faith.

Believers in Christ Jesus, everything is possible when you let your faith in Christ Jesus work for you. By living in faith, people's words or actions could make you lose faith in Christ Jesus.

Let your faith in Christ work for you in all things.

Be inspired!
Prayer
Lord, thank you for life once more. I believe in your provisions and victories for my life in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍ REZ
