Laughter yoga and oldsters

It was not until 1995 that forced laughter as an exercise, or laughter yoga, emerged through laughter clubs. Ha-ha-ho-ho-ho-he-he-he sounds and syllables are chanted until mirth laughter breaks out. Steve Wilson, an American psychologist, has studied the effects of therapeutic laughter for 25 years. He founded the World Laughter Tour after traveling to India in 1998, where he met Dr. Madan Kataria, a physician who initiated laughter clubs.

Does the brain and body know the difference between bona fide laughter and imitation laughter? A few studies say no. Do you need a rational reason to laugh? Yoga laugher leaders proclaim laughter to be contagious.

Yes, I became a Certified Laughter Leader. Ha-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a. And a Laughter Yoga Leader. Ha-a-a-a-a-a-a-a-a. I need humor when I take a selfie.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”