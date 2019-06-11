Comfy is my new fashion style. Comfy and frumpy. That’s why I love old lady yoga pants. My bum doesn’t sag as much when I do upward facing booty (downward facing dog for the younger crowd). Stand behind me and your eyes will get a treat.
Yea. Stretchy pants with lots of pockets on the inside and outside. Yea. I can stash a couple of my blood pressure pills, an extra pair of underpants in case I cough and wet myself and a toothbrush for seeds that get stuck in my dentures. Designers need to make pockets more functional for the senior crowd.
I call them mindfulness pants—my mind is full of delusions.
Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”
Yoga pants—not sweat pants
