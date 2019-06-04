WordDigest: Apply Faith To The Word

"The centurion answered and said, Lord, I am not worthy that thou shouldest come under my roof: but speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed."

[Matthew 8:8] KJV

The scripture is telling us the faith of a centurion who only needed Jesus Christ to speak the word.

That centurion wasn't a disciple of Christ Jesus. But when he met Jesus and complain about his servant's illness, Jesus intends going with him, but he (centurion) humbly asked Jesus to speak the word.

The centurion with faith acted on the word spoken by Christ Jesus. By so doing his servant was healed.

Per divine wisdom, he wasn't only a centurion but an instrument for his servant's healing.

He didn't have to witness before believing but believe before seeing.

Whatever the situation in this life, there is God's Word for you.

Knowing this, apply your faith to what the Word of God is speaking about your situation.

You are an instrument for someone's miracle or healing.

Learn to speak the Word of God backed with faith.

God bless you.

Prayer

Lord, I believe in your Word of healing concerning my life in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

