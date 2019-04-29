Uniquely Wired For Your Passion

The climax of God’s creation is man. Think about it, God’s remark after each creation was; “IT IS GOOD” but after He created man, in addition to all His creations, God said; “IT IS VERY GOOD”.

You are not a mistake my dear, you were purposefully and dutifully created. “My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, The days fashioned for me, When as yet there were none of them.” Psalm 139:15-16 (NKJV).

Do you know that physically you have a unique heartbeat which is slightly different in pattern, unique thumbprint and even a unique eye print? The point is, there is no “Homo-sapien” on earth who is of equal abilities and potentials as you. You, to not follow your passion is to deny the world of your extraordinary gift. Do not die empty.

Most of us wonder, how can one identify his or her passion? Let us go through this simple but very true tip: Have you noticed there are subjects and experiences that interest you so much that it turns you on whereas you care less and are bored to tears on others? This reveals the true nature of the heart, which is passion because another word for Heart is passion.

As you read this article, something you have been consistently thinking about might cross your mind. Yes! That is it. Go for it. Is it the book? Write it. Is it the business? start it. Is it the desire to help somebody? extend the love. Is it an art? go ahead and design it.

You are to live and serve JOYFULLY, ENTHUSIASTICALLY and EFFECTIVELY not DUTIFULLY for these are the characteristics of passion. There are four things you have to do in other to achieve your passion. These are; Prepare PRAYERFULLY, Plan PURPOSEFULLY, Proceed POSITIVELY and Pursue PERSISTENTLY.

God spoke to the source of all His creations; when He created fish, He spoke to the sea, with plants He spoke to the soil. Yet, before He created man, He said; “Let Us make man in Our image”. Since God is our source, we can at any time tap into his limitless potentials, hence, we have no excuse than to shine.

It is true you have messed up in so many ways and in so many years yet I submit to you that God still believes in you that you are a good person. He has a special mission for you therefore go and make your difference. Brighten the little corner where you are for if you don’t do it there is no one wired like you to do it. FOR GOD WILL NOT ALLOW YOU TO THINK OF IT IF YOU CAN NOT DO IT.

IF YOU CAN THINK IT, YOU CAN DO IT.

Thank you.

Written by: Tuwor, Ruth Dede.

