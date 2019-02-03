God Is Never Too Late

Memory Verse: John 5:8-9 NIV

"Then Jesus said to him, 'Get up! Pick up your mat and walk.' At once the man was cured; he picked up his mat and walked."

Our God is the Lord over times and seasons. Knowing how God has helped others in the past gives us the surety that all will be well one day. The way God handled a previous case may be different from how He will handle it this time around. What we need is to totally depend on His abilities, knowing our God is able.

The text above is one of the many miracles performed by the Lord Jesus Christ. In this particular story, the Lord learned that the man had been in that condition desiring for healing for over 38years. One of the lessons we can learn from the man is that he never accepted his condition, but was at a place where he can receive a change from his condition. In life, what we accept can never change. Change comes to those who diligently desire it. In his case, it looks as if his own family and friends deserted him. He was left there alone at the pool.

In the process of time, this same man who had no other choice than to still believe that, something good will happen to him and his story will change had an encounter with the Lord Jesus. When the Lord asked him, if he wants to get well? He started complaining about the state of his condition. How he has been deserted and had no one to help him enter the pool anytime it was stirred... Then the Lord asked him to pick his mat and walk. And instantly he received the healing of God. I pray your challenges will also receive the same attention from the King of Kings. I believe God uses men in fulfilling most of His assignments here on earth, but there are times God Himself takes over the process to show forth His glory. Do you know what you may be going through may be for the glory of God? Don't give up talking to the Lord about that situation. Change is on its way. When the Lord will settle your case, it will bring forth His glory and draw many men unto Himself. The number of years does not really count, but when it is your season, the spotlight will be on you. When your time is due, no man or demon can stop the hand of the Lord from working for you. God is not a man who changes his mind. So rejoice because you are next in line.

Praise God. Remain blessed.