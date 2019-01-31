The Power Of The Pen-Writers’ Corner

Indeed the job of a writer to make meaning and not leave the reader-centered on comprehending or interpreting what the writer has written. In order to understand this phrase properly, we will think about who a writer is and who a reader is in clarifying the writer’s true role.

A reader is an individual who appreciates reading, while a writer then again can mean an individual who uses composed words in different styles and techniques to communicate ideas and impart thoughts, to a particular audience. Writers can produce material across several genres, be it fictional or non-fictional.

However, the power of words is astounding, in the sense that it has the ability to transform, comfort and even manipulate. Elwyn Brooks White was an American writer and a world federalist. For more than fifty years, he was a contributor to The New Yorker magazine. He was also a co-author of the English language style guide. E.B White in an interview voiced out a strong opinion on the free press and the architecture of language in one of Paris Review interviews. He stated that;

A writer should concern himself with whatever absorbs his fancy, stirs his heart, and unlimbers his typewriter. I feel no obligation to deal with politics. I do feel a responsibility to society because of going into print: a writer has the duty to be good, not lousy; true, not false; lively, not dull; accurate, not full of error. He should tend to lift people up, not lower them down. Writers do not merely reflect and interpret life, they inform and shape life.

Prior to his saying, a writer’s voice is a written one, and the choice of words must encourage people especially when they are down. It should be able to even interpret life in itself as they try to inform and make meaning. Writers are most importantly described as the meaning makers.

The capacity of a writer is to call a spade a spade. If words are harmful and cause a major conflict, it is the duty of the writer to correct and rectify meaning to the readers. Words are so powerful that it can bring a whole nation to ashes. In the writing process, it is important for the writer to recognize the intent of writing.

Writing has various purposes, it could be to inform, entertain, persuade, and show gratitude, etc. White further added;

A writer must reflect and interpret his society, his world; he must also provide inspiration and guidance and challenge. … One role of the writer today is to sound the alarm. The environment is disintegrating, the hour is late, and not much is being done. Instead of carting rocks from the moon, we should be carting the feces out of Lake Erie –White.

It is a mistake on the part of a writer to be entertaining an audience in an educational forum. For instance, a writer has been asked to write a speech will be delivered at an event on how HIV patients can live happy lives. Imagine a room full of HIV patients, I do not think to persuade government about an economic crisis, is just the place for it. Prior to this, it is however vital on the part of a writer to construct and impart knowledge through a specific message composition.

Likewise, in making meaning of the text, the writer must write for a variety of bona fide purposes, picking topics pertinent to his/her life that may interest or intrigue readers. He/she writes to speak to perspective, convictions, qualities, points of view, and interests and to react astutely to important issues or concerns, in some cases recommending options, taking action through persuasion, scrutinizing or challenging messages of others.

In sum, language is our shell and our antennae, the third eye, which investigates into our neighbors’ heart.