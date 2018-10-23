modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
21 minutes ago | Beauty & Fashion

5 Amazing Looks From The Most Powerful Woman In Ghana Football

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
5 Amazing Looks From The Most Powerful Woman In Ghana Football

Former Airtel Ghana CEO and Vice President of the Normalisation Committee, Lucy Quist is our style crush for the week.

The technology professional, who has impacted positively in the lives of many young people in STEM for development has a high fashion sense.

The 44-year-old International business leader has a great love for African print apparels that match perfectly with her natural hairstyles and mild makeup.

Check out some photos below:
1.

1022201814149 osjvm0x442 download

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

2.

1022201814150 otjvn0y442 download

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

3.

1022201814150 i41p266ffa download

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

4.

1022201814150 wbrevihuto download

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

5.

1022201814150 j5fqi7t2g0 download

Lucy Quist, Most powerful woman in Ghanaian football

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1When hate grows to love, hateful events of the past becomes the foundations and pillars upon which the love rests

By: Ikechukwu Izuakor quot-img-1
body-container-line