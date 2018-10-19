modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
57 minutes ago | Beauty & Fashion

5 Trendy Denim Looks Yvonne Nelson Served Us

Portia Arthur - pulse.com.gh
5 Trendy Denim Looks Yvonne Nelson Served Us

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson was in New York last month, September and the A-lister wowed us during her trip with stunning denim looks.

The mother-of-one quickly bounced back into shape after giving birth to Ryn Roberts.

Whether it is boyfriend jeans, skinny jeans or low cut jeans, Yvonne Nelson knows how to do denim. Here are our top 5 favorite looks.

1.

1018201824202 k5grj7u3h1 download

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson
2.

1018201824202 j4eq27t2gb download

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson
3.

1018201824203 txobrfdq5l download

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson
4.

1018201824203 uaqctgfsrn download

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson
5.

1018201824203 m6itl8w331 download

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1TO LIVE IS TO SUFFER TO SURVIVE IS TO FIND MEANING INTO SUFFERING.

By: DMX ,ACENE quot-img-1
body-container-line