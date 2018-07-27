This Ghanaian Lady Shares Inspirational Story On How She Got Her Mojo Back After Being Called Ugly

So I decided to share my story with you all.

This is something I've been struggling with for so many years....It's been eating me up for so many years now and sharing this is another way of letting go and having the courage to accept my own beauty. I am beautiful so why shouldn't I flaunt it? I was a bit nervous sharing this but I want to because today is the day I tell myself that I AM BEAUTIFUL no matter what YOU say. I AM NOT UGLY

This is my story

Almost 10 years ago, someone told me I was Ugly. I was talking to these two ladies at the bank and they both said to me that, they liked my brown eyes and I was a beautiful young lady...( I even forgot I had brown eyes lol)

They were like “OMG I love your brown eyes, you are so beautiful"

Oh mennn! When I sat in the car on my way back, I couldn't stop smiling. I was so happy to hear that someone think I'm beautiful..lol... I felt like a little kid... But that was the end of it all when someone I truly loved and still love, told me twice in my face that day that I was ugly.

This person didn't agree to what these ladies had said to me because this person was there with me at the time....This really hit me so hard and I was so hurt. I cried my eyes off that day. And I remember it like it was yesterday because this didn't come from just anybody. It came from someone close to my heart....I went to church and cried like a little kid. I was broken but I did receive hugs and prayers from friends at church which made my day. Thanks Ms Ella and her daughter Candice. God bless you.

Growing up I had and still have low self-esteem. ((What?)) This is coming from a girl that post pictures of herself all the time?)) YES. Who knew huh? .....I was bullied by my own......this person wanted me to be "pretty", although everybody says I am. It was like I wasn't enough. Never speaks to me nicely, always so mean to me; always seems to be mad at me.

When this person yells at me, I don't even talk back, yet they said I was disrespectful... I was the quiet type... I try my best to do everything the way this person wants it to be done. But I never seem to be good enough. Do I hate this person? NO! I cannot and will not. NEVER.

It's been years but Every now and then, I hear that voice saying “you are not beautiful". It’s like this person is standing behind me telling me that because I can clearly hear the voice. The voice is stuck in my head and is eating me up.

The thing is I believed it and accepted it for years. I became lonely. I couldn't make friends because I felt like I didn't fit in. My friend LaTonya, will call me and say " Debbie why don't you come to my house and let's hangout or go to the movies", I'll find any excuse to give her because I felt like I didn't fit in.

She never gave up on me though...Making friends became a struggle for me. I enjoyed being lonely and miserable by ignoring those that cared....Sometimes I'll just go to my bedroom and try my clothes on. Like I dress up as if I'm going somewhere but I'm not.

This happens whenever I'm depressed. I get sad anytime I hear that voice. Sometimes I do "dress up" to remind me that I'm beautiful. My husband will come to the room and see me all dressed up, he'll look at me shake his head and leave lol.

He knows when he is looking for me and can't find me, it means I'm in the bedroom doing "dress up”. I’ll just tell him it’s a girl thing and he will not understand. But deep down it was that voice making me do that (sometimes). It was another way of reminding myself that I was beautiful.

To my BFF Ama and my good friend Ohenewaa. Thank you for believing in me and reminding me.

To all my siblings, they think I'm cute lol. They keep showing off my pictures. Thanks to them all

To my Husband all I'll say is God bless you.

To my Fb friends (the love through your comments kept me going) you guys have no idea.

And I love you all.

Overcoming the bully

What I did to overcome.....I had to learn to love myself. And this was just few weeks ago...You don't have to be who you are today, and your life is not scripted. Changing how you feel about yourself means creating a strategy, gathering some new tools, and making yourself into the person you want to be.

A good way to start is to stop doing things that hurt you. Dealing with my fears was hard but overcoming made me stronger, and you know, being a little scared can make you better.

It helps to understand and admit your fears. Then you can kick them to the curb... I did and I'm free.

Today is the day I'm letting go of that fear...I am STRONG today because I know my weakness. I am BEAUTIFUL because I am aware of my Flaws.

I am FEARLESS because I learn to recognize, illusion from Real. I am WISE because I learn from my Mistakes. I am a LOVER because I have felt Hate and I can LAUGH because I have known Sadness.

I'M FREE

To anyone going through this, you are not Ugly, Society is. Be happy because when you are happy and care less about what others says, you’ll learn to love yourself.