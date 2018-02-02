Are You Starting Life All Over Again? Here Are Tips To Help You Bounce Back

Photo credit- cn.freeimages.com

1. Be patient.

Starting all over and rebuilding your life from scratch is not an easy thing to do. It requires a lot of inner strength, courage, self-love, resilience, faith, and confidence. And since most of these things take the time to be developed, you need to learn to be patient and gentle with yourself. And you need to treat yourself with love, compassion, and understanding. So make sure you do just that.

2. You are not a finished product.

Acknowledge the fact you are not a finished product and that life is a continuous process of becoming. You go through life to find yourself, to become yourself. Through every little thing you do, through every word you say and through every action you take, you are meant to discover more and more about yourself. About your inner journey, your life path and about the purpose and meaning of your own life.

3. Embrace change.

Life is constantly changing, constantly evolving and constantly renewing itself. And since life is what flows through all of us, we ourselves need to constantly embrace change, and we need to constantly renew ourselves in order for life to flow through us, and in order for us to feel fully alive once more.

4. Accept what is.

Surrender to what is. And no matter how hard and difficult it might be, accept the situation you are in as if you have chosen it. Embrace your current reality. Make peace with the present moment and you will be at peace all throughout your journey.

5. Immerse yourself deeply into the NOW.

Take deep cleansing breaths throughout the day. Pay close attention to your breathing and with each breath, you take, immerse yourself even more deeply into the present moment.

6. Engage in conversations with the Source of all things.

Engage in vulnerable, humble, honest and meaningful conversations with the Source of all things. Ask God, Allah, the Universe, the Tao… the Source of all things, to guide you, to help you and to assist you. And at the end of each conversation, make sure you say an honest “thank you” for all the wonderful and precious gifts life will continue to send your way.

7. Don’t worry about anything, instead, be grateful for everything.

Fill your heart with love, gratitude, and appreciation, and constantly express your honest gratitude and appreciation for all the things life gave to you so far, and for all the things it will continue to give you. Don’t worry about anything; instead, be grateful for everything.