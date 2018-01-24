Fraud Alert! Mobile Money Fraud Hits Senior High Schools,Targets Parents

Photo culled hananewsonline.com.gh

As people discover their tricks, Mobile Money fraudsters strategize and find innovative ways of swindling unsuspecting people in Ghana.

From sending false messages to the public and scamming actresses, these fraudsters have succeeded in their operations.

Now they have shifted to parents and here’s their new approach.

These fraudsters call parents with wards in Senor High Schools impersonating the headmaster and then inform their ward is in a critical condition and has been hospitalized.

Now because parents often panic at such unwelcoming news, they then use it as an opportunity to demand money for their healthcare often in a tone connoting an emergency.

Vulnerable parents quickly send money without qualms through Mobile Money (MoMo), to a number that is given to them.

Upon receiving the money, these fraudsters switch off their phones leaving victims in limbo.

A UTV news report indicated that most of these cases have been reported at Adiembra Senior High School in the Western Region.

The headmaster of the school, Mr Ebenezer Nelson has caution parents to be vigilant when they receive calls from persons impersonating him.

With this new strategy, I would like to urge parents to be very vigilant and listen carefully to them (fraudsters) when they call and ask questions like, which hospital?, when did this happen? among others.

When questions are thrown at them they sometimes give up.

When parents receive such heartbreaking news of their ward they should also call any contact in the school to ascertain the truth of the matter before making any financial commitment.