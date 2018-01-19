4 Ways To Turn Down A Guy Without Sounding Offensive

Photo credit - istockphoto.com

1. MY PAST STILL KEEPS ON HAUNTING ME

I am already committed. One of the most common ways to reject a guy’s proposal is this. This line can really make things work in a positive manner. The guy might feel dejected for a while but at the same time he’ll also be happy that you people ended up being friends. Also in the long run, you never know he might become a good friend of yours. Trust me, this happens in real. It happened with me. After all, this is a far more sensible decision than slapping a guy and rejecting his proposal. Also it is a polite and nice way of saying a ‘No’.

2. “I ALREADY HAVE A BOYFRIEND”…..BUT WE CAN BE GOOD FRIENDS

What else can be better than this? A little evil but will surely make him happy even if you reject him because he’ll have another option in hand. And tell him that if you say a ‘yes’ to him then it would break your friend’s heart and hurt her feelings and that would be really unfair on your part. You can never do this to your friend. Can you? The next question that would come up to you is, ‘Who is she?’ Don’t worry you can still manage the situation saying that you cannot disclose her name because it is a ‘big’ secret. Also you don’t want to betray your friendship and when the right time comes he’ll get to know who she is.

3. MY FRIEND LIKES YOU

Flattery is an art. Make the guy feel that he is so good that you don’t think that you match up to his level. Everyone likes to be praised, no matter whether he is worth it or not! But please make sure that it doesn’t sound fake. Once you do this you’ll end up ruining the whole plan. Do it in such a way that he feels good about himself and hence should ‘hunt’ for something better. Tell him all you deserve is an ordinary guy, not someone extraordinary like him. This way you can make him happy as well as be happy.

4. YOU ARE TOO GOOD FOR ME

My family conditions are not good and I seriously need to focus on my career. You are really a nice guy but my priorities in life are different. My career is my prime concern so I won’t be able to give you that much importance. I hope you are getting me. If someday I feel like getting into a relationship, you will be the first guy whom I would consider. Little bit of polishing and the work is done. The guy might prefer to be in the waiting list and wait for his ticket to get confirm or he might book a ticket somewhere else and get a confirm berth! And in case if he understands what you actually mean, then he’ll most probably go for the second option.