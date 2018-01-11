How To Get Your First Customers When Starting Your Business

Photo credit - Dreamstime

Tapping Your Warm Market

Where do you find your first customers? Well, ask yourself this question: Who are the people most likely either to buy from you or send you good referrals? Yep, those are the people you know-your "warm market." How do you approach them and get the word out? The first step is to build your initial list of warm contacts. Here are 10 questions to stimulate your thinking:

Who are your personal friends-and their friends? What about your school connections? Brainstorm a list of classmates, teachers, fraternity brothers, club members and so forth. Who are your business connections? These include former employers, employees and customers. Who are contacts within your civic activities? Are you a member of any civic clubs like Optimist International, Rotary or Kiwanis? What about fellow church or synagogue members? Think of all the organizations you belong to. Who are your contacts in trade associations you've been a part of over the years? Who are the tradespeople you know? Include folks like your lawyer, pharmacist, doctor, dentist, plumber, insurance agent, hairstylist, mechanic and even your babysitter or nanny. Who are your neighbors-both past and present? Who do you know through your sports and hobbies, such as hunting, fishing, running and golf? Who are the people you know because of your home? These contacts include your mortgage lender, real estate agent, builder and so forth. Who are the contacts you have through you and your spouse's families?

You know quite a few people, don't you! Now, how do you leverage this list to land your first customers? Here are a few cost-effective ideas to get you started: