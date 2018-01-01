Simple Ways To Grow Thick Eyebrows Naturally

1. Castor Oil Castor oil is one of the most effective remedies to boost the growth of your eyebrows. It contains protein, vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants that nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth . Plus, it is helpful in resisting any microorganisms that hamper eyebrow hair growth.
Thick eyebrows have always been in demand. Thick, well-shaped eyebrows can enhance your look, while thin and sparse eyebrows can make you look older and dull.
Many people end up with eyebrows that are too thin because of over plucking, threading or waxing. Sometimes, thin eyebrows occur as a result of the aging process, nutritional deficiencies, poor cosmetic application or medical conditions like hypothyroidism, eczema and alopecia areata.
Medical treatments like chemotherapy and radiation can also cause hair loss, including on the brow line.
If your eyebrows are too thin, you can easily solve this problem with the help of some natural home remedies.
Here are the top 10 ways to grow thick eyebrows naturally.
1. Castor Oil Castor oil is one of the most effective remedies to boost the growth of your eyebrows. It contains protein, vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants that nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth . Plus, it is helpful in resisting any microorganisms that hamper eyebrow hair growth.
Soak a cotton swab in pure castor oil and apply it on each eyebrow.
Massage gently with your fingertips for 2 to 3 minutes.
Leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Wash it off with lukewarm water and a mild cleanser.
Repeat once daily for a few weeks until you notice improvement.
NoStop using castor oil if it causes any irritation or burning.
2. Coconut Oil To enjoy dense and impressive eyebrows, you can use coconut oil. The various proteins as well as nutrients like vitamin E and iron in coconut oil promote healthy and thick eyebrows. It can also help make your eyebrows darker.
Put a few drops of warm coconut oil on your fingertips and apply it on your eyebrows.
Massage gently for a few minutes to boost blood circulation.
Leave it on overnight.
The next morning, rinse it off with warm water.
Do this daily for 1 to 2 months to notice changes in the thickness of your eyebrows
3. Olive Oil
Olive oil is also good for your eyebrows. Being rich in vitamin E, olive oil can help your eyebrow hair grow faster and thicker. It will also help keep it dark-hued.
Massage your eyebrows with warm olive oil for 5 minutes before going to bed. Leave it on overnight, then rinse it off with warm water the next morning.
Alternatively, prepare a mixture with 1/2 teaspoon of olive oil and a few drops of honey. Apply it on your eyebrows and massage for a few minutes. Leave it on for 30 minutes and then wash it off with warm water.
Follow either of these remedies once daily until you get the desired results.
4. Onion Juice
Onion juice also aids faster and denser growth of eyebrow hair. The juice has sulfur that improves the production of collagen tissues required for proper eyebrow growth. Also, it strengthens the hair follicles.
Grind 1 small onion and extract the juice.
Massage this juice into the eyebrows for about 5 minutes.
Allow it to dry on its own and then wash it off with a mild cleanser and cold water.
Follow this treatment once daily for several weeks.
5. Egg Yolk
The hair of the eyebrows is made up of keratin protein, and egg is a great source of protein. Thus, it can help improve the health of your hair, which in turn will make your eyebrows thick.
Break 1 egg and separate the yolk from the white part.
Beat the yolk until you get a thick, creamy consistency.
Apply it on each of your brows with a cotton swab.
Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.
Use this protein treatment once or twice a week until you are satisfied with the result.
