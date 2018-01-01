Simple Ways To Grow Thick Eyebrows Naturally

Photo credit - Pinterest

1. Castor Oil

Castor oil is one of the most effective remedies to boost the growth of your eyebrows. It contains protein, vitamins, fatty acids and antioxidants that nourish the hair follicles and promote hair growth . Plus, it is helpful in resisting any microorganisms that hamper eyebrow hair growth.

Thick eyebrows have always been in demand. Thick, well-shaped eyebrows can enhance your look, while thin and sparse eyebrows can make you look older and dull.

Many people end up with eyebrows that are too thin because of over plucking, threading or waxing. Sometimes, thin eyebrows occur as a result of the aging process, nutritional deficiencies, poor cosmetic application or medical conditions like hypothyroidism, eczema and alopecia areata.

Medical treatments like chemotherapy and radiation can also cause hair loss, including on the brow line.

If your eyebrows are too thin, you can easily solve this problem with the help of some natural home remedies.

Here are the top 10 ways to grow thick eyebrows naturally.

Soak a cotton swab in pure castor oil and apply it on each eyebrow. Massage gently with your fingertips for 2 to 3 minutes. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Wash it off with lukewarm water and a mild cleanser. Repeat once daily for a few weeks until you notice improvement.

NoStop using castor oil if it causes any irritation or burning.

2. Coconut Oil

To enjoy dense and impressive eyebrows, you can use coconut oil. The various proteins as well as nutrients like vitamin E and iron in coconut oil promote healthy and thick eyebrows. It can also help make your eyebrows darker.