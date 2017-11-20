How To Improve Cooperation And Productivity Among Your Staff

Photo credit - Badgermapping.com

Actually, one message always rings true: that a lack of cooperation between employees and between employees and managers negatively impacts employee productivity.

Take the lesson learned by one Texas-based software company [ Chron article ] which suffered a loss of productivity attributed to a lack of coordination and cooperation between its three divisions. To solve the problem, each division was given “three to five quarterly goals, each related to working with other departments. In less than a year, productivity skyrocketed, with software time decreasing. Overall, morale improved as well.”

People tend to feel inspired to perform at their best when there is a positive attitude in the workplace.

Positive versus Negative Attitudes

Other things that affect productivity are influenced by positivity or negativity in the workplace. For instance, employees are more willing to contribute ideas and creative solutions to problems when there is a positive atmosphere and they receive credit for their input. Employees also stay with the company longer and are more interested in career development.

On the other hand, if the overall attitude in the workplace is negative, employees will tend to win small successes for themselves at the expense of cooperating to achieve the goals of the company. They will distrust each other and the managers.

Conflicts between Employees and Management

The fewer conflicts a manager has to solve, the more time and opportunity there is to lead employees in completing production work. For example, if an employee is consistently uncooperative, that employee’s conflicts will drain the manager’s time, upset other employees, and result in an antagonistic relationship between manger and employee which is not conducive to higher production levels.

Conflicts between employees or a lack of respect for others can have a devastating effect on productivity. How can employees who do not speak to each other exchange important information or help each other? They simply can’t. Things like spreading rumors in the workplace or making off-hand remarks about other employees should not be tolerated because of the negative effect it has on morale.

The bottom line is, cooperation has a direct bearing on productivity, so proper training and rules for managers and employees with regard to employee interaction and cooperation is imperative.

Encourage the habit of cooperation to skyrocket productivity.