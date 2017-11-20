From off the shoulder dresses to flare dresses, africa prints is having a moment. Invited for any event? rock an african print attire to boost your confidenc...
5 African Print Inspiration For The Week
From off the shoulder dresses to flare dresses, africa prints is having a moment. Invited for any event? rock an african print attire to boost your confidence.
For the office, school, church to business meetings, most people prefer african print outfits.
Here are 5 beautiful designs from fashion Designer, Ama Ohenewaa of Porchlines.
Blue Dress 2
White Flattering high slit outfit
Jumpsuit
Easy Wear
Yellow Cape dress