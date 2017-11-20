5 African Print Inspiration For The Week

Photo credit - Ama Ohenewaa

From off the shoulder dresses to flare dresses, africa prints is having a moment. Invited for any event? rock an african print attire to boost your confidence.

For the office, school, church to business meetings, most people prefer african print outfits.

Here are 5 beautiful designs from fashion Designer, Ama Ohenewaa of Porchlines.

Blue Dress 2

White Flattering high slit outfit

Jumpsuit

Easy Wear

Yellow Cape dress