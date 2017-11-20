Lessons Adults Can Learn From Children

Photo credit - Theblackhomeschool.com

Inside every adult body, I believe there’s a child-like spirit or memories of one.

As grown folks, childhood memories can be priceless tools to assist us and venture out to do something new, something great, something outside of our comfort zone. For me it was starting a business.

Recently, I took an inventory of some of them. I was particularly interested in memories where I used my imagination be to creative despite the odds. Two events came to mind. The first is when my cousin and I made homemade pizza. We were about 10 and 11. We didn’t even have all the right ingredients. And to top it off, we had to use the stove top because we were not allowed to use the oven. But we didn’t allow the odds against to stop us. We were determined to make it. We were limited in knowledge, ingredients, experience, and equipments but we made it happen. Now, I’ll admit it wasn’t the best tasting pizza, but we were proud of our work, so we ate it—all of it.

Another time we put our money together and brought a kiddie sewing machine. Our goal was to make dresses and sell them to neighboring friends. We had no idea what it would take to do it, and in our time there was no internet to YouTube. We only had our imaginations and we used it to the fullest.

Imagine what would happen if we started to use our imagination as we did when we were kids? What dreams would we fulfill? What kind of adult would we be? What would we produce? What risk would we take despite the odds against us?

I’ve met countless people with great ideas and even greater ambitions, but never find the courage to venture out and get started. They’ve allowed their adult minds to keep them in fear and resistance.

I guess this is one of the many reasons why the bible tells us that we must enter the Kingdom as little children. Think of it this way: children depend on their parents while still remaining imaginative, curious, and driven, and excited. Similarly, God wants us to depend on Him while still remaining all of those things.

Since I started this entrepreneurial journey, I’ve been keeping an eye on my kids, especially our 11 year daughter. She has helped me retrain my mind to that of a child. Unlike adults, children believe without complication. They are the best at simplifying things while still totally depending on their parents.

It’s no wonder God called them the greatest in the Kingdom–the children. All of us want to do great things and there’s nothing wrong with that, but in order to do great things we must be great people–like those greatest in the Kingdom.

Here are 5 children attributes that we can all use as adults:

Staying curious-

Children are better than adults at staying curious. This is evident in their persistence to always ask “why?” Before a child can be somewhat comfortable with an answer they ask a average of three why’s. They do this because their minds are curious for information, knowledge, and understanding.

Dreaming big–

Ever asked a kid what they would like to be when they grow up?

They aspire to be doctors, lawyers, astronauts, superman, engineers, anything that’s bigger than them and even bigger than their fears. They don’t worry about how they are going to get there or whether they are qualified. Children don’t limit their dreams to the how’s, they dream big despite knowing the how’s .

Persistance–

Most children don’t take “no” for an answer. They insist on getting whatever it is that they want. They are expertise at turning a no into a yes. And they will not rest until they get their way. And unlike adults, they don’t fawn at rejection, they actually use rejection as a fuel to being creative so they keep pleading.

Saying No–

While children are good at not accepting no as an answer, they’re equally good at telling us no. This is particularly found in our toddlers. They love saying no and they mean it. As adults, we need to learn how to say no and really mean it. Especially when we are asked to do things that don’t line up with God’s word and what we stand for.

Keep it Movin’–

Being outside of your comfort zone can be fun and exciting but it will also be painful. We may hurt and get disappointed, but that should never stop our play. Children never let getting hurt or disappointment stop them from playing the game. They keep playing and they play even harder.

If we desire to accomplish our goals of being more and doing more, the children characteristics are a great place to begin this journey. Keep playing, keep dreaming, and cling to your Father.

And he said: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. ( Matthew 18:3 )