ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
29.04.2024 Industry News

“Find a place and sleep” — Agya Koo fires back at Mr Beautiful

Agya Koo and Mr BeautifulAgya Koo and Mr Beautiful
29.04.2024 LISTEN

Veteran Kumawood actor Agya Koo has hit back at fellow actor Mr Beautiful, advising him to “find a place and sleep” following Mr Beautiful’s remarks about him and other celebrities openly supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a Saturday post on social media, Agya Koo aimed at the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), suggesting that they need to remain in opposition for an extended period. He asserted that the NPP holds the key to Ghana’s development across all sectors.

“Ghana has tasted unprecedented development under every New Patriotic Party government,” Agya Koo declared. “However, the same can’t be said about the NDC.”

Agya Koo’s remarks come in response to comments made by Mr Beautiful, who stated that he would feel ashamed if he were Kalybos, Agya Koo, and other celebrities who openly supported the NPP.

“Comparing developments under NPP and NDC, it is clear that the NDC must stay in opposition for some years,” Agya Koo emphasized, concluding his statement with a pointed message to Mr Beautiful: “Menua Beautiful find a Place to sleep.”

The exchange between Agya Koo and Mr Beautiful highlights the ongoing political discourse within the Ghanaian entertainment industry, with celebrities openly expressing their political affiliations and engaging in spirited debates about the country’s future.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these interactions will impact public opinion and shape the upcoming elections.

Top Stories

33 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo did not order Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him- Richard Ahiagba Akufo-Addo did not order Overlord of Gonjaland to rise and greet him- Richard Ah...

41 minutes ago

Many girls sleep with dogs for money —Mona Gucci Many girls sleep with dogs for money — Mona Gucci 

49 minutes ago

Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party NPP Ejisu by-election: No election is small, easy but NPP will win — Frimpong Kodua

1 hour ago

A road construction project No president can take credit for constructing a road in Ghana; they’re taxpayers...

1 hour ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, NDC running mate Prof. Jane Naana has shaken Ghana's political foundation, causing NPP to run hel...

1 hour ago

I've been receiving threats after I commended NPP for completing school projects —Kwesi Pratt I've been receiving threats after I commended NPP for completing school projects...

1 hour ago

Bawumia is ready to debate Mahama any day – Frederick Opare-Ansah Bawumia is ready to debate Mahama any day – Frederick Opare-Ansah

1 hour ago

Register births at CHPS compounds; don't come to Accra – Birth Death Registrar Register births at CHPS compounds; don't come to Accra – Birth & Death Registrar...

1 hour ago

We never said only 10 BVDs were auctioned – EC replies IMANI We never said only 10 BVDs were auctioned – EC replies IMANI

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Akufo-Addo willing to trample on Ghanas constitution – Mahama Election 2024: Akufo-Addo willing to trample on Ghana’s constitution – Mahama

Just in....
body-container-line