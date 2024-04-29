Bola Ray's Entrepreneurship Initiative wraps up with dinner and awards ceremony

Bola Ray, the esteemed CEO of EIB Network, celebrated the culmination of his entrepreneurship initiative with a grand closing dinner and awards night held yesterday in 355 Labone.

The event marked a triumphant conclusion to the "Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray" program, aimed at empowering startups and fostering young entrepreneurial talent in Ghana.

The initiative, launched in December 2023 in collaboration with the European Union in Ghana, sought to empower twenty-five deserving innovative startups led by young entrepreneurs in the country. As part of Bola Ray's 25 years in the media anniversary celebration, themed 'Impact At 25,' the program offered comprehensive support to the selected entrepreneurs, including funding, training, mentorship, branding and marketing, and bookkeeping.

Throughout the three-month mentorship program, participants were guided and mentored by accomplished Ghanaian entrepreneurs, including KGL boss Alex Dadey, Equity Insurance boss Elton Afari, Reiss & Co. CEO Jeff Sowah, EIB Network General Manager Nana Yaa Sarpong, EU Goodwill Ambassador Victoria Michaels, and Special Ice Group Chairman Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Others were Imexco Ghana CEO Jean Paul Feghali, Academic Professors Dr. Kwame Nkrumah & Prof. Owusu Nyamekye, and Groupe Sebastien CEO Femi Asante.

The rest were Code Group CEO Fabian Sebastian Thorpe, Cybele Energy CEO Beatrice Mensah Tayui, AU Diplomat Buhle Phiwe Hlatshwayo⁠ and Saka Homes CEO Kwadwo Saka Addo- Mensah.

The highlight of the evening was the the announcement of winners of the pitching competition, where the most promising startups had showcased their innovative ideas.

Stephen Selorm Bedzrah, Founder of MyCleanApp, emerged as the winner, receiving GHC10,000 in prize money.

Emmanuel Lucky Ardey, Founder & CEO of Aquaponic, and Wilson Niiquaye Djani, CEO of NIVERDE Foods, were awarded GHC6,000 and GHC4,000 respectively for their outstanding contributions.

Additionally, Harriet Dzidzom Acquah, CEO of Maison Cart, and Comfort Afroba Mireku, CEO of Glitz Events, were honored with signed copies of Bola Ray's "It Is Possible" book and $100 each from Empire Ghana CEO Dorcas Adisi.

In an inspiring address at the Entrepreneurship with Bola Ray Project's closing dinner ceremony, Bola Ray expressed deep gratitude and pride for the initiative's impact on youth empowerment and entrepreneurship. Held in partnership with the EU Ambassador, the event highlighted the transformative power of innovation and risk-taking in shaping a brighter future.

Bola Ray emphasized that entrepreneurship extends beyond profit-making, focusing on creativity, risk-taking, and community impact. He lauded the dedication and talent of the participating entrepreneurs, recognizing their resilience in overcoming challenges and breaking barriers.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of mentors, Bola Ray credited their guidance and support in shaping the next generation of business leaders. He urged continued support for youth initiatives, emphasizing the importance of providing resources and opportunities for success.

Expressing gratitude to partners, including the EU Ambassador H.E Irchad Razaaly, mentors, and sponsors, Bola Ray highlighted the collaborative effort to foster a culture of entrepreneurship. He called for collective action in inspiring and uplifting one another, envisioning a world where entrepreneurship is not just a business but a way of life.

In conclusion, Bola Ray encouraged individuals to embrace the entrepreneurial spirit, pursue their dreams with determination, and believe in their potential to achieve the impossible. The gala served as a testament to the impact of youth empowerment and innovation in building a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

The event was graced by dignitaries and industry leaders, including H.E. Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Dorcas Adisi, CEO of Empire Ghana, Lala, CEO of Primary Priority Concierge, Jeff Sowa, MD of Reiss & Co, and Elton Afari, CEO of Equity Health Insurance.

The Grand Mentor was EU Ambasador H.E Irchad Razaaly.