I’m going to keep my eyes on your allawa, there’ll be no delays in payment if I become president – Bawumia to trainee nurses

THU, 16 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Vice-President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has pledged to ensure that nursing trainee allowances will be disbursed on time, eliminating any future arrears.

Speaking to nursing trainees in the Savannah Region, Dr. Bawumia reaffirmed his commitment to the timely allocation of these crucial funds.

“For us, we restored the alawa. For other people, they cancelled the alawa. And we are going to keep working hard. And I am going to keep my eyes on your alawa so that we can make sure that it is regular and comes and comes and comes. You will be assured of that. I am going to keep my eye on it. We are going to change this country,” Dr. Bawumia assured the gathering.

Meanwhile, in an engagement with nurses and midwives in Accra on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, the vice president announced that GHS177 million would be disbursed on Thursday, 16 May 2024, to clear the outstanding arrears owed to nursing trainees.

“This Thursday, the Controller is transferring GHS177 million to the Ministry of Health to pay the nursing training allowances.

“So I have also alerted Dr. Okoe-Boye to be on standby when the money hits the Ministry of Health account. They should move it quickly to the accounts of the nursing trainees so that they will have their alawa. It will drop,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

