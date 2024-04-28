ModernGhana logo
Nollywood actresses make the best wives – Uche Ogbodo

Nollywood star Uche Ogbodo has urged her colleagues to marry themselves instead of waiting for partners from other sectors.

She explained that colleagues would understand themselves better as partners more than “outsider.”

Ogbodo claimed that “Nollywood actresses make the best wives.”

In a recent Instagram post, she wrote: “My advice to Nollywood actors or actresses looking for a life partner. Look within the industry, husband full there, wife full.

“Marry yourselves. Your fellow actor understands you and your job better than an outsider. Besides Nollywood actresses make the best wives. Argue with yourself if you no gree,” the Dailypost quoted her.

She added that she is also married to an actor.”

