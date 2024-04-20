ModernGhana logo
Compensate him with 1 billion Naira or we sue you for defamation — Lawyers for Mayorkun to TikToker

Renowned Nigerian singer Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, known professionally as Mayorkun, is seeking a whopping N1 billion in damages from popular TikToker Precious Kingsley, also known as Nickie Dabarbie, over libellous claims made against him on social media.

Lawyers representing Mayorkun, Monarchs & Stroud Legal Practitioners, sent Kingsley a stern cease and desist letter on Friday, April 19, demanding she retract her "baseless, bizarre, and untrue" allegations or face legal action.

In the letter seen by ModernGhana News, the lawyers said "Your reckless and baseless accusations not only constitute defamation but also violate the rights of our client under Nigerian Law."

They noted "defamation is an extremely serious offense attracting dire consequences that are tortious and in contravention of the Criminal Code Act which criminalizes the publication of a matter likely to injure the reputation of any person by exposing them to hatred, contempt or ridicule, or likely to damage any person in their profession or trade by injury to their reputation."

Mayorkun's lawyers are demanding Kingsley pay their client "a sum of not less than (One) 1 Billion Naira (N1,000,000,000) as damages for all the emotional trauma, loss of endorsements, and cost of engaging Legal Counsel."

They threatened that failure to meet their demands within 48 hours would result in them pursuing "all legal remedies available."

They also demand that the singer delete all the posts within 24 hours and issue a public apology through writing and publication in two national newspapers to clear the singer's name.

This comes after the said TikToker claimed Mayorkun and another singer Skiinii are planning to use her for money rituals.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
