Maintain peace, avoid anything that incites violence — ACP Kofi Sarpong

Renowned Ghanaian Gospel singer ACP Kofi Sarpong has called on Ghanaians to maintain peace and avoid anything that could incite violence.

In an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM's Andy Dosty, ACP Kofi Sarpong used his experience as a peacekeeper in Sudan to stress the devastating impact of war.

"I have been at a peace-keeping camp in Sudan and I have seen what war can do. It can devastate a whole nation; let's be thankful for the peace we have," said the award-winning singer.

He recalled witnessing a shooting in Sudan that highlighted the consequence of conflict.

“I closed from work one day and two guys were arguing. Before I realized one of them had removed an AK47 and shot the other. And with this, he would not be accountable to anybody because there was a war ongoing," ACP Kofi Sarpong recounted.

The police officer-turned musician also spoke of the terrible conditions refugees faced due to the war.

“Some people who stayed in camps were rich but due to war, they had to stay where people did not deserve to live in very terrible conditions," he stated.

ACP Sarpong urged Ghanaians to protect the peace and “avoid anything that can incite violence,” particularly heading into the 2024 general elections which are marred by tensions.