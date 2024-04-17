ModernGhana logo
'Love is a beautiful thing but people can be tricky' — Gyakie

General News
Ghanaian songstress Gyakie

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress Gyakie has opened up about dating in the music industry and cautioned against romantic relationships with other creatives.

In a recent interview with 3FM, the "Rent Free" hitmaker said relationships within the same field can often be tricky to navigate.

"Love is unpredictable but right now I wouldn't advise dating another person in the industry," Gyakie said in the interview.

She acknowledged love is a beautiful thing but intimated the creative spaces comes with its own pressures that could negatively impact romances.

Meanwhile, the "Forever" singer has revealed that she drew inspiration from a recent heartbreak in writing her hit single "December".

In a separate interview earlier on April 10, with Accra-based TV3, Gyakie said, "It's a fully broken heart song. I wrote it when I was really sad in one of my moments in Paris.”

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

