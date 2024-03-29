ModernGhana logo
25th TGMA: Amerado's 'Kwaku Ananse' not getting nomination shameful, unfair — OB Amponsah

Ghanaian comedian OB Amponsah criticized the organizers of the annual Telecel(formerly Vodafone) Ghana Music Awards, Chatter House, for what he perceives as unfairness in their nominations.

He expressed disappointment that the song 'Kwaku Ananse' by Ghanaian rapper Amerado did not receive a nomination for the Most Popular Song of the Year category, despite its popularity.

The comedian took to Facebook on Friday, March 29, to share his views.

He claimed that the only song that could rival 'Kwaku Ananse' in terms of popularity is 'Terminator' by King Promise.

“Terminator is the only song that comes close to the popularity of Amerado's Kwaku Ananse in Ghana.

“But Amerado did not even make it to the category. That is a complete ridicule of the boy's hard work and it's very unfair,” he wrote.

According to him, “Whoever is behind this must not be allowed to ever decide on anything else in this country. Shameful.”

This follows Amerado's inquiry to the award's organizers regarding the omission of his song from the list of nominees.

“Dear Ghana Music Awards,
Why was Kwaku Ananse (original) not nominated?” he quizzed.

