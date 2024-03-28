ModernGhana logo
28.03.2024

Lord Paper goes highlife with new single 'Obrempong'

LISTEN

Ghanaian afro-pop and highlife musician Lord Paper with the real name Michael Takyi Frimpong releases a new song titled 'Obrempong.'

It's a highlife song and making waves since it's release.

Lord Paper, credited with multiple Ghana Music Awards nominations, is a versatile artist, with a unique blend of soul, afrobeats and hip hop.

With hit tracks like "Dzigbordi," and "Asa bone," he has captivated audiences with his sounds, stage craft, rhythms and storytelling abilities.

Lord Papers ability to craft impressive stories through his music has solidified his position as one of Ghana's most revered artiste. Each note, each Lyric is a testament to his knack for connecting with listeners on a deeply emotional level

Released on 27th March, Obrempong tells a story of life that its always up and down but still enjoy whiles it last.

https://bfan.link/obrempong

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
JournalistPage: MustaphaAttractive

