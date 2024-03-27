Ghanaian creatives urged to watch industry trends

Ghanaian digital music expert Jonathan ‘Jonilar’ Nii Laryea has stressed the importance of understanding industry standards, pointing out that many talented creatives struggle due to a lack of awareness about some of the key aspects that could determine their success.

Jonilar, who doubles as Ghana country director and brand ambassador for Uganda-based aggregator Omziki, made this known while speaking at the second edition of the Digital Music Education Seminar held on 23 March at the Okumah Executive Lodge in the Bono East region of Ghana.

The seminar, running under the theme bridging the Gap between Music Education and the Industry, sought to equip musicians and creatives with essential knowledge about the music industry.

Other speakers for the event included health professional and MC Yaw Ampofo Adomako, public relations expert Isaac Sosito, as well as broadcasters Gideon Kwame Sarkodie and Bretuoba Kwabena.

Jonilar noted that instead of solely relying on social media for support, musicians should invest in learning how to establish connections within the industry. He further urged local media to prioritise crafting radio content that educates creatives and reiterated his call from last year’s event to the government and other stakeholders to invest in digital music incubator programmes in junior and senior high schools nationwide. At last year’s seminar, Jonilar also proposed a one-year tax break for media and influencers promoting arts, music, and tourism to bolster Ghana’s creative and cultural sectors.

Ampofo, meanwhile, emphasised the significance of mental wellness for creatives, highlighting its role in preventing unforeseen consequences, while Kwame Sarkodie advised musicians to cultivate business relationships with media professionals to enhance their visibility on radio. Sosito underscored the importance of improving communication skills and seeking professional assistance in managing one’s brand.

Speaking to Music In Africa, Jonilar said the event “has been very impactful,” adding that he was excited about the turnout. “It shows the zeal and level of commitment by musicians and creatives here to learning new ways they can advance their careers.”