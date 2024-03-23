‘I'm no longer a member of AMG: you’ll receive a slap if you talk to me about them’ — Medikal

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, known for hits like "La Hustle" and "Omo Ada," has opened up about his relationship with the AMG music label.

The rapper revealed that he has cut ties completely with AMG and does not want to be associated with the label anymore.

Anyone who brings up AMG in conversation with him risks receiving a slap, according to Medikal.

In a social media post on Saturday, March 23, Medikal declared "I’m no longer a member of AMG. If you see me wey you talk AMG I go fi slap you ! #BeyondKontrol.”

AMG, founded by veteran rapper Criss Waddle, was instrumental in breaking Medikal into the mainstream hip-hop scene in Ghana.

Under the label the one-time VGMAs Rapper of the Year, released several chart-topping albums and singles.

However, Medikal now appears ready to move in a new direction independently under his "#BeyondKontrol" mantra.

Fans are left wondering what led to the sudden end of this previously fruitful working relationship while many say the musician is just setting an agenda.