Ghanaian rapper D-Black has shared the difficulties he faced with family and friends following the leaked sex tape involving him on social media.

During an interview on his show "Uncut with D-Black," the rapper delved into his experience, shedding light on the aftermath of the scandal, including his decision to ignore calls from his mother.

D-Black recounted the circumstances surrounding the incident, revealing that it occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic while he was in the US.

“It happened during COVID when I was stuck in America. I didn’t know that the person I was dealing with was bipolar. She did that,” D-Black explained, referring to the lady who leaked the tape.

He added, “I didn’t realize my voice was in the video because you don’t see me doing anything. It was until the next morning that I watched it myself.”

Following the scandal, D-Black found himself bombarded with calls, including numerous missed calls from his worried mother.

According to him, he refused to answer any call.

He stated, “So when it happened, I didn’t know what to do. My mother was calling me. Everybody was calling me but I didn’t pick up anybody’s call.

“I woke up to like 300 missed calls. I was like, which lie do I tell my mom? I said I’m not going to pick up anybody’s call.”

In an attempt to water down the scandal, D-Black took proactive measures by reaching out to a director to expedite the release of a new music video.

He explained that releasing a new video quickly was part of his strategy to shift the public conversation away from the scandal.

"As soon as it happened, I called a director. That’s the only person I called. I said the video has to drop tomorrow, so make all the talking change to something else," he revealed.