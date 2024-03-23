ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Sex tape: I didn't know the lady I was dealing with was bipolar; I ignored everyone's call including my mother — D-Black

General News Sex tape: I didn't know the lady I was dealing with was bipolar; I ignored everyone's call including my mother —D-Black
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has shared the difficulties he faced with family and friends following the leaked sex tape involving him on social media.

During an interview on his show "Uncut with D-Black," the rapper delved into his experience, shedding light on the aftermath of the scandal, including his decision to ignore calls from his mother.

D-Black recounted the circumstances surrounding the incident, revealing that it occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic while he was in the US.

“It happened during COVID when I was stuck in America. I didn’t know that the person I was dealing with was bipolar. She did that,” D-Black explained, referring to the lady who leaked the tape.

He added, “I didn’t realize my voice was in the video because you don’t see me doing anything. It was until the next morning that I watched it myself.”

Following the scandal, D-Black found himself bombarded with calls, including numerous missed calls from his worried mother.

According to him, he refused to answer any call.

He stated, “So when it happened, I didn’t know what to do. My mother was calling me. Everybody was calling me but I didn’t pick up anybody’s call.

“I woke up to like 300 missed calls. I was like, which lie do I tell my mom? I said I’m not going to pick up anybody’s call.”

In an attempt to water down the scandal, D-Black took proactive measures by reaching out to a director to expedite the release of a new music video.

He explained that releasing a new video quickly was part of his strategy to shift the public conversation away from the scandal.

"As soon as it happened, I called a director. That’s the only person I called. I said the video has to drop tomorrow, so make all the talking change to something else," he revealed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

40 minutes ago

Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over derogatory remarks Godfred Dame demands retraction, apology from Franklin Cudjoe over ‘derogatory r...

40 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe Akufo-Addo’s letter to Parliament: Godfred Dame too political, bad advisor – Fra...

2 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dameleft and President Akufo-Addo ‘A-G serving the interests of Akufo-Addo instead of the state’ — Justice Srem Sa...

2 hours ago

Scary! Ghana Water suffers high turbidity levels due to illegal mining, turbidity increases from 100 to 7000 NTU Scary! Ghana Water suffers high turbidity levels due to illegal mining, turbidit...

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addos letter to Parliament breach of constitutional rule – Dominic Ayine Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo’s letter to Parliament breach of constitutional rule –...

2 hours ago

Dafeamekpors suit has nothing to do with approval of new ministers, search at Supreme Courts registry confirms no application for interlocutory injunction – OB Amoah Dafeamekpor’s suit has nothing to do with approval of new ministers, search at S...

2 hours ago

Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbins attack on Akufo-Addo unfortunate – OB Amoah Anti-gay bill: Speaker Bagbin’s attack on Akufo-Addo unfortunate – OB Amoah

2 hours ago

NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumis alleged neglect of responsibilities, party conflicts NPP: Ashanti Regional Executives petition leadership over Wontumi’s alleged negl...

2 hours ago

'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate comment puts our lives at risk' — GRA workers union blasts Bawumia over 'harassment' comments 'Your government sets the 'unrealistic' revenue target for us, your unfortunate ...

2 hours ago

24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Forensic Psychiatrist 24-hour-economy will position Ghana as attractive investment destination – UK Fo...

Just in....
body-container-line