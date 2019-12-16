Duncan Mighty Arrested Over Alleged $30k Fraud

The Imo State Police Command on Saturday said it had picked up popular singer, Duncan Mighty, over an alleged N11m ($30,107) fraud.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the artiste was arrested following a petition written by an up and coming artiste, M2.

The police spokesperson said on December 14, operatives of the command arrested Duncan Mighty over an allegation of fraud.

“This followed a petition written by an upcoming (sic) rap artiste M2, who claimed that the Imo State Government, led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the Special Adviser on Entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange collaboration with other top artistes and signed M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty. As a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of N11m paid to him. However, since collecting the payment, he refused to fulfil his own part of the deal.

“Sequel to the petition, the artiste was arrested, and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund but said he could only refund the money if the contract was terminated. He was then released on bail on self-recognition.

“Consequently, a letter was received by the representative of the former governor, terminating the contract to enable him to refund the money. Since then, he absconded. And all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.

“In view of the above, a warrant of arrest was issued that led to his arrest in the early hours of this (Saturday) morning.”

---Punch