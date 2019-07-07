Isabella Enters Ghana’s Music Scene With Gospel Single M’aseda

Isabella Nkrumah is a Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter who recently released her first single titled M’aseda (my thanksgivings) around the first quarter of 2019.

The maiden single which hit the Ghanaian airwaves in April features renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Bro Sammy. According to Isabella in a phone interview with TheAfricanDream.net from her base in Tema, Ghana, she “featured Bro Sammy because I’ve always loved his work and message and I felt we were a perfect match for my first song, which is why I am glad he honored my request.”

“Gospel music is always an integral part of my life here in Ghana, I have always had a burning desire to praise the Lord through songs so it is not a surprise to my family and friends that I am working on an album now,” Isabella said.

Isabella who mainly sings in the Ghanaian Twi language revealed to TheAfricanDream.net that she has been a member of The Church of Pentecost for decades. The singer explained how things began there — “this church is where I started nurturing my music seriously from when I became a member of a Gospel group called ‘Grateful Hearts’. That group helped open me up to perform with confidence to audiences all over. Through prayer and years of practise, I felt I needed to share my gift with the larger world, which is why I began working on an album.“

“I have a lot of songs in my head and mostly in my spirit that the Lord wants me to share with His children. Even though I know I am very new to the Ghanaian highlife gospel scene I also know God is guiding me by bringing people my way who will help with the mission I have been called on to embark,” Isabella humbly explained.

Song ministration is not the only way the singer who hails from the Central Region of Ghana is giving back. Because she has a big heart for humanity, Isabella is also a philanthropist who believes in positively impacting society by touching the lives of the needy, orphaned, and the vulnerable. Although she prefers to be quiet about her philanthropy, her close associates have attested to it.

M’aseda is now beginning to get some rotation on the Ghanaian airwaves as she works on her second single with Ghanaian multi-award-winning singer Joe Mettle. “You know Joe is a big deal, all I can say for now is that I thank God for blessing a newbie like myself to work with one of the best gospel acts in Ghana today.” The work between Isabella and Joe titled ‘Asomdwe Hene‘ (King of Peace) is recorded by legendary Ghanaian beats maker Kaywa, aka Highly Spiritual.

Listen to M’aseda online via this link https://audiomack.com/artist/bella-nkrumah and keep an eye out for the release of Asomdwe Hene which will be announced on the official Facebook page of Isabella Nkrumah at https://www.facebook.com/msbellankrumah/