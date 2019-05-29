Medikal Jabs M.anifest, Thank Sarkodie For Making You A Star

2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Rapper of the year, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has made a mockery of his fellow artiste, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata a.k.a M.anifest for riding at the back of Sarkodie’s popularity to fame.

The award-winning rapper posted on twitter that the only time M.anifest’s gains massive airplay is when he intentionally engage in a 'fight' with Sarkodie.

“The only time your music gets attention is when you diss Obidi, so if Obidi stops dey do music you die be that, " Medikal started.

Meanwhile M.anifest has released a new song with title “Rapper 101” which has been interpreted by many as a “diss” song aimed at the 2019 VGMA’s artiste of the Decade Sarkodie.