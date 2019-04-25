I Never Begged D-Black For Collabo--Tinny Fires Back

Music icon, Tinny has debunked claims that he once begged D-Black for a collaboration.

D-Black in an interview with MzGee on Joy News disclosed that Tinny went to him to beg for a collaboration after calling him a wack Rapper, but he (D-Black) refused.

In what Tinny describes as "lack of knowledge my people perish",

He indicated that he had never begged the Black Avenue Boss for a song.

Rather, he said, he only had a brief interraction with D-Black's management team to take advantage of the buzz around the beef between them.

"I never begged D-black for a collaboration.It was a brief discussion with his management to take advantage of what's trending," Tinny revealed.

"So if common sense isn't telling him to make *hay while the sunshine* then I wonder how he's been labelled as a *business Mogul* in this industry," the Bardman fired.

He continued to say "If I don't listen to your song's anymore, it doesn't mean I hate you!!!..," he said.

Tinny concluded by saying "Aside that, positive propaganda works.I dont think D Black understands the word "BEG" common sense is not for common people! Adwen no anyɛ ejuma, body no bɛ brɛ hahaha," he added.

