Gospel Minister Eugene Zuta pens down emotional Letter to Young Gospel Ministers

Christian musician and worship leader Eugene Zuta has shown his unfailing love and support to motivate young ministers.

Eugene Zuta is a Christian musician with a mandate to inspire the worship of Jesus Christ through spirit filled Christian music has scripted a lovely and motivational message to encourage his fellow young Gospel Ministers out there doing the work of God.

In a post sited by BygoneGh.Com on Eugene Zuta's facebook page couple of days ago, Eugene advices that, "No matter what some of us do....per our divine assignments, not all of us will become *industry hits* in the sense of the word ....So by all means do all you can to make the most of your gift with regards to industry and ask the Lord for wisdom to make it sustainable."

According to Eugene, young ministers shouldn’t be worried about not being all over the place (industry) and that shouldn’t frustrate them

See Full Post below;

LETTER TO A YOUNG MUSIC MINISTER📩📪

Dear Minister Zomi !!!

Awwwwwwwwwwww....hɛɛɛɛrrrr my guy, your vocal delivery on the night was tight, and the shadda was on point ( I especially loved the Wellington boots and Diamond studded Blazer oooo)! As for the stage act...you do all...Micheal Jackson mpo will bow la!!👐👐👐👐

I have given a thought to the questions you asked and hear is my attempt to answer....👳

No matter what some of us do....per our divine assignments, not all of us will become *industry hits* in the sense of the word ....So by all means do all you can to make the most of your gift with regards to industry and ask the Lord for wisdom to make it sustainable. However, be guided by your core assignment.... ( which may require you to do things differently from the status quo)...That doesn't make you a loser in any way..

So one of the most important things to do before you set out on any ministry journey, is to develop a personal relationship with the Holy Spirit through fellowship.... Get to hear His instructions for you and then to obey!!

In Mat 3:3-4....this is what is written..📖

3.This is he who was spoken of through the prophet Isaiah: “A voice of one calling in the wilderness, ‘Prepare the way for the Lord, make straight paths for Him.’”

4. John wore a *garment of camel’s hair*, with

leather belt around his waist. His *food was locusts and wild honey*.

John is the son of a Senior Priest ooo....he had access to the fine things of Temple....the best parts of fatted animals brought for offerings....fine Linen garments, different cakes, bread, oils and produce....

But cos of his assignment (ministry) he lived in an unpopular address and ate a certain kind of food.

So if you are not all over the place don't let it frustrate you....It is not a measure of how successful you have been.( Just ask King Saul about it). Your obedience to His instructions is!!!🎆🎇

May God grant you great grace that you grow in you knowledge of Him and love for Him...🎉🎊

And since you are already Zomi,...may the Lord add to you His Solomonic Butter💥

Your Truly...Bro EZ...

PS: I forgot...l hear you are on the nomination list for the #TeamJesusForeverEdition Awards...I pray you win. If you do, remember its only a human assement of your divine assignment... God is the final judge though!! If you don't win, let it not demoralize you....its only one slot...and you don't expect so many people with varying giftings and assignment focuses to win one slot!!😅😅

Eugene Zuta recently released “Faithful God”. A cool worship song which pays tribute to the faithfulness of God in our lives and His goodness in all the circumstances of our lives.

Watch Video below;