Lil Win Ft Kuami Eugene - Anointing (Official Video)

Finally, the much-awaited music video from actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win featuring Kuami Eugene is out

Titled "Anointing", the song talks about how some prophets entice the world with their works.

In the video, Lil Win and Kuami Eugene are the prophets delivering and anointing their congregations.

From carpenters to prophets, their method of deliverance is one that will make you laugh out your ribs if you happen to be a victim to their prophecy visions.

As usual, Lil Win will never deliver a video without creating hilarious scenes to entertain his fans

Video was directed by Mcwills, enjoy "Anointing" video from below
