Majid Michel Is In Perfect Health — Pascal Amanfo

Renowned Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel was recently reported to have travelled outside Ghana for a throat surgery.

He is reportedly suffering from throat cancer and as a result of that he was constantly finding pain in speaking.

However, in a recent video posted by movie producer Pascal Amanfo, he indicated that there is no iota of truth to the earlier reports regarding Majid.

Pascal Amanfo, shared a video of his colleague speaking smoothly and clear whilst reading the scriptures.

Emphatically debunking the report, the movie director wrote, “You have 2 choices... Believe the Blogs... Or believe the Bible... Believe the World... Or believe His Word!”

Commenting on the photo being circulating as Majid on a hospital bed receiving treatment for a throat condition, he added, "Note!! You cannot take a picture of a Son of God sleeping on an Air France flight and put a demonic diagnosis on him! When God chooses a Man, He gives him a VOICE!!!!! Like my brother, @timothybentum would say... We are fighting from Victory and not for Victory!!!”.

Majid Michel who has not been active on social media in recent time has not yet shared any message to his fans concerning his health or any recovery but Pascal's post suggests that the actor is doing well.

