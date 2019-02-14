Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
15 minutes ago | General News

DJ Switch Thrills African Leaders At AU Headquarters [Photos and Videos]

By Modern Ghana
Talent young Ghanaian DJ Switch on Sunday turned a lunch session for African leaders into a party when she manned the deck at the African Union (AU) headquarters.

She was at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to thrill African leaders to some of the continent’s biggest tunes.

On her playlist was an impressive array of Ghana, Nigerian and African songs which got the African leaders, including Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cheering her on.

This is not the first time DJ Switch, born Erica Tandoh is performing on a big stage.

Last year, she was invited by the Bill Gates Foundation for an event in New York.

That event had French President Emmanuel Macron, model Naomi Campbell and other influential personalities in attendance.

The 10-year-old was recently celebrated by Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

Watch the video below:

—Myjoyonline

