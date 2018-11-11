My Mum Wanted Me To Do Gospel Music – Kwesi Arthur

After honing his musical talent in the Church of Pentecost, it was the desire of rapper, Kwesi Arthur’s mother to see her son join the gospel music fraternity but he ‘swerved’ her.

The young musician like most artistes who started from the church shot to fame with his popular Grind song, a secular piece in a HipHop vein last year.

So while people were jamming to it, the Ade Akye rapper’s mother was unhappy because she wanted her son to work for God.

Kwesi Arthur who made this revelation on the Delay Show went onto say his mother who initially wanted him to do gospel music because of his strong Christian background has grown to accept the path he has taken with good guidance.

“Initially, she wasn’t happy with my music career path when I started. But now, I always play my songs for her to listen and she will be like, ‘I don’t like this word, take it out’ and all that. She has always been supportive though.

“Her only wish was for me to do gospel music so when I came out with Woara, she was very happy. The song is even her ringtone now,” Kwesi Arthur said.

The Anthem rapper said even though he’s not departed from his strict Christian upbringing, he has fallen to temptations from women on a few occasions.

“I don’t think have gone wayward because I don’t take alcohol or smoke. Yes, I have fallen some few times to the temptations from women but now I’m single because I want to focus on my music.

“Music is my focus now and that is what I’m working very hard at,” he said.

Kwesi Arthur was nominated in the Viewer’s Choice Best International Act, Africa category at this year’s BET Awards.

Although he did not win, Kwesi said the nominations has shot up his “profile” on the music scene yet he doesn’t want to see himself as a big artiste.

“I don’t think I have arrived yet because I’m still an up and coming artiste. That is how I want to see myself so that I can work very hard to reach where I desire to be,” he stated.

Kwesi Arthur is known for songs such as 8pm in Tema, Ade Akye, Back on the Wall, Devil Knocking and Don’t Keep Me Waiting.