It is usually the politicians who use to talk flippantly and make frivolous comments that result to unnecessarily scandalousBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
It is usually the politicians who use to talk flippantly and make frivolous comments that result to unnecessarily scandalousBy: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
Music: Hotice Exclusive – Ina The Benz (A @Yung6ix Cover)
Raving Nigerian Afro-Pop fast rising act "Hotice Exclusive" Follows up his recently released Afro tune "Tuale" with yet another mind blowing song which happens to be a cover for "Yung6ix's" "Ina The Benz" which is currently on the trend and already topping Charts.
As we await the release of "The Sound", Here's a fresh & creative content!
Enjoy.
Follow Hotice Exclusive on instagram & twitter @hoticeexclusive
DOWNLOAD
THIS MAIL CONTAINS: MP3,JPEG FORMATS
UNTAGGED MP3 LINK
https://cloudup.com/files/iNfZ0dFqojC/download