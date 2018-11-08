modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
26 minutes ago | Audio Report

Music: Hotice Exclusive – Ina The Benz (A @Yung6ix Cover)

Streetjamz Official
Music: Hotice Exclusive – Ina The Benz (A @Yung6ix Cover)

Raving Nigerian Afro-Pop fast rising act "Hotice Exclusive" Follows up his recently released Afro tune "Tuale" with yet another mind blowing song which happens to be a cover for "Yung6ix's" "Ina The Benz" which is currently on the trend and already topping Charts.

As we await the release of "The Sound", Here's a fresh & creative content!

Enjoy.
Follow Hotice Exclusive on instagram & twitter @hoticeexclusive

DOWNLOAD

THIS MAIL CONTAINS: MP3,JPEG FORMATS

UNTAGGED MP3 LINK

https://cloudup.com/files/iNfZ0dFqojC/download

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1It is usually the politicians who use to talk flippantly and make frivolous comments that result to unnecessarily scandalous

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb quot-img-1
body-container-line