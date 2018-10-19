Silas Yankson To Excites Audience @ Machops

Silas Yankson will perform on Sunday, October 21 at this month's edition of 'Highlife Night' at Machops Guest House & Restaurant located at Obuom road, near the Kasoa New Market (Timber Market) at 6:00pm.

The highlife night, which is expected to attract a large number of highlife music fans, will also witness live performances from some other upcoming highlife musicians.

All the musicians invited for the highlife night are expected to deliver their finest performances so far on the stage. They will perform alongside the Octopus Dance Band.

The event seeks to generate new levels of interest and support for highlife music and encourage highlife music lovers to preserve and promote the genre.

Besides the package that awaits highlife music lovers who will attend the show, the first 20 people to show up at the event will be given souvenirs, which include branded Machops T-shirts, key holders and many others.