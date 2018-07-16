USA Record Label Brilla Squad signs High-Life musician B-RYT for 3 years

erican based Ghanaian record label Brilla Squad over the weekend signed a 3 year recording deal with versatile Ghanaian high-life musician B-RYT .

The signing took place at the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill with an impressive number of media personalities and music fans.

Speaking on behalf of Brilla Squad entertainment group, the country representative of Brilla squad and personal manager of B-RYT, Owusu Frimpong zakaria said that their main target for signing B-RYt is to make him relevant both locally and on the international stage.

He further disclosed to attractivemustapha.com that the owners of the American based record label are Akwesi Frimpong, Eric Frimpong and Bright Asante, all Ghanaians who after years of deliberations felt the need to invest in Ghanaian musician for the first time even though they have already been working with some musicians across the world.

Mr Frimpong Owusu urged Ghanaians to support and watch out for B-RYT because he is prepared to help revive the dying high life genre in the Ghanaian music industry.

B-RYT who participated in the MTN Hit Maker 6 as a contestant also recounted how his journey as a musician started and thanked all those who have supported him from age 10 when he started his music career.

He added that he is hoping to be a household name like Patapaa and all the top musicians we have in Ghana.