You are a one leg cripple - Shatta Wale Replies Stonebwoy

"Freedom' hitmaker, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Junior popularly known as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy born Livingstone Etse Satekla have been at each other’s throat for supremacy for a very long time.

The ‘Freedom’ hitmaker has always used the least opportunity he gets to launch a scathing attack on Stonebwoy, and lately the BHIM Nation CEO has equally been opening fire on him too.

Recently, Stonebwoy tagged his bitterest rival in the music industry ,Shatta Wale as a comedian who cannot even play a live band for 10 minutes.

This ‘harmless’ statement has touched the very soul of Shatta Wale and has replied with much venom.

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook fan page and mocked Stonebwoy by calling him a cripple:.

Shatta wrote,“your knee pad make like kanda overpass and you there saying you be good pass me eeii Ewiase ... Fame make people talk like they came from a ‘dick’... Why you sef inobe woman deh your side or you be batty.”

.

“There are no rules … don’t bring a knife to a gun fight… I will damage you”.

Check Shatta Post below!